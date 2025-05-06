CMA praises HHS for its recent report on gender dysphoria in youth
Catholic Medical Association press release on an underdiagnosed mental illness harming many youth
CMA Praises HHS for its Recent Report on Gender Dysphoria in Youth
Philadelphia, Pa. – May 6, 2025 – The Catholic Medical Association applauds HHS for its recent report, Treatment for Pediatric Gender Dysphoria Review of Evidence and Best Practice, that confirms what other countries once supporting hormonal and surgical interventions are saying: psychol…