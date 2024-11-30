Colchicine: Old drug with new indications in the COVID era
Colchicine, an old gout drug, now used for de-spiking protocol for COVID related illnesses.
Colchicine: An Example of Big Pharma Exploitation
- Yusuf M. Saleeby, MD
RedBanyan.org June 2011 posting (original) with updated Nov 2024
After attending a “medication update” CME course in Charleston, SC in May, it was brought to my attention that a drug that has been around and used to treat gout before I was even born, dispensed as a generic for decades was somehow off the generic list. Formally “FDA approved” for the treatment of gout recently, the pharmaceutical company that pushed this process through the FDA with two small (and short-lived studies) was granted seven years of patent protection. This drove the cost of a single dose of Colchicine from $0.09 to over $4.85 per pill. I was outraged to say the least.
Colchicine is an anti-gout drug, derived from the seeds from the Colchicum autumnale plant, also known as "meadow saffron.” Traditionally, it has been used in a number of ways for over 200 years to treat gouty arthritis flare ups, as an acute agent dosed in rapid succession to reduce the gouty arthritis attacks or as a twice a day drug to prevent gouty attacks. Currently it has FDA approval for the treatment of gout and a very rare genetic inborn condition called familial Mediterranean fever (FMF). Both these indications and approvals are only a couple of years old, granted by the FDA and as a consequence the drug company was bestowed patent protection. Colchicine also sees use as an anti-inflammatory agent for long-term treatment of Behçet's disease, another rather rare disorder. Coincidentally, the combination of Colchicine and probenicid to treat gout as a combination medication was FDA approved decades ago and is still approved. Colchicines as a standalone drug was never FDA approved until recently despite it pervasive use to treat gout worldwide.
Colcrys® is now the new brand name and patent protected form of colchicine, it is the only legal form able to be purchased in America. The drug company has effectively sued all other manufacturers to halt production and dispensing of generic colchicines. Since 1810 doctors have prescribed colchicines for gout as an effective treatment, dosing it hourly until effective, but this caused severe gastrointestinal upset and toxicity. The recent pharmaceutical industry supported studies showed effectiveness in a two dose regiment that was easier on the GI tract. Additionally, the studies helped warn about potential severe drug reactions. Certain common inhibitors (drugs) of CYP3A4 and/or P-gp, including grapefruit juice, may increase the risk of colchicine toxicity, namely two calcium channel blocker drugs used in the treatment of hypertension. The new dosing regimen is one 0.6 mg dose twice daily. Worth mentioning, colchicines will be the first FDA-approved drug for the treatment of a rare condition called familial Mediterranean fever (FMF), which is an inherited inflammatory disorder. Because this disorder is so rare, drug companies are given protection with extended patent rights for devoting resources to developing a rather non-profitable drug. These types of drugs are called “orphan drugs”. The studies (AGREE trial was one) that were done were not extensive, utilized a small number of subject (184 patients), could not have cost the supporting drug company much money to fund, and was halted early due to data showing effectiveness of treatment. The data of the AGREE trial was reported in the Journal of Arthritis & Rheumatism in April 2010.
The FDA has been pushing for approval of unapproved drugs on the market. Incentives have been offered to drug companies who produce evidence based studies to lend credence for their use in the American market. The FDA wants all medications to be scientifically tested for adherence to modern standards of safety, efficacy, quality and labeling. While the program is noble in theory, the burden of this particular outcome is upon the end user, the patient who now has to pay 40 times the original cost of the medication.
