Core values (CV) are the fundamental beliefs and guiding principles that shape the behavior, decisions, and culture of a person, organization, or group. They represent what’s most important—morally, ethically, and emotionally—and often influence how people interact, make choices, and define success.

As a founding member of the VISTAGE group in Myrtle Beach, this was one of the groups first projects for all the CEOs in attendance to establish for their businesses. CHM established them very early in our business growth. My personal and business CV is based on a Judeo-Christian Ethic.

🔹 Some Examples of Core Values

Integrity*

Honesty*

Respect*

Responsibility

Compassion*

Innovation

Perseverance

Accountability

Teamwork

Excellence

Dependability* There are others, use your imagination when you create your own. * - those with this flag are the ones we chose for CHM/PHA. All our employees at the time contributed and ‘‘voted on them’’ for the business.



🛠️ How to Uphold Core Values

Here’s a practical framework for living or upholding core values consistently, if you set core values for yourself or your business you need to ‘‘practice what you preach”:

1. Define Them Clearly

Know what each value specifically means to you or your organization. ✨ Example: If your value is "integrity," define it as “doing the right thing, even when no one is watching.”



2. Align Actions with Values

Make decisions that reflect your core values—even when it’s inconvenient or unpopular. 💡 Tip: Before acting, ask: “Does this align with my core values?”



3. Be Consistent

Upholding values isn’t a one-time act; it’s a habit. ✅ Example: If “honesty” is a core value, practice it even in small interactions (like giving feedback or admitting mistakes). Make it a 100% thing!



4. Hold Yourself (and Others) Accountable

Take responsibility when you fall short and learn from it. Admit when you are at fault. Never repeat a mistake if you can help it.

Encourage and support others in upholding shared values.

5. Integrate Values into Daily Life

Use them to guide: Decisions Goal setting Conflict resolution Leadership style



6. Model the Behavior

Be a living example of your values. People tend to mirror the behavior and principles of those they respect. Teach by example.



7. Review and Reflect

Periodically evaluate if your actions and direction still align with your values. Journaling or mentoring sessions can help in reflection. Update your core values when appropriate.



The Core Values at CHM posted on one of the interior office walls in Murrells Inlet, SC for all to see and remember. Designed and installed by one of our patients.

✅ Summary

** I once knew a CEO of a small company that would periodically go around the factory floor and pull aside an employee and ask them what the business CVs were. If they verbally recited them correctly, he would hand them a $20. That is a great way to keep the CVs top of mind.