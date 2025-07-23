COVID S-spike protein reactivates Lyme Disease and other diseases.

A lecture given a couple of years ago for a group in another state. This hits the highlights on Long-C and vaxx injury due to mRNA shots. Touches on Stealth Infections and Syndromes. Hope this refresher course helps those out there still suffering and struggling. There is help and a good bit has changed in years on the therapeutics so if treatments in the past have failed, there are new and improved therapies.
COVID S-spike protein reactivation of LYME disease (and others) for the Rumble platform to hear the lecture
