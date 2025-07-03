The Scoop on Creatine Supplementation



J.P. Saleeby, MD

published in Coastal Sport & Wellness Dec. 1999

» Republished in 2005 on a blog

» NOW in 2025, adding information on use in cognitive support

For the athlete participating in sports where strength is an issue the popularity of taking oral synthetically manufactured creatine has entered the spotlight since the early 1990s. Sports figures, such as Mark McGuire who achieved notoriety for his home run record and for taking this ergogenic aid, have added to the hysteria. But what is all the hype about? Is it for everyone? What about potential harmful effects? First of all, what is Creatine? Creatine is a nitrogenous amino acid found naturally in skeletal muscle, heart and brain tissues. In skeletal muscle 25% is found as free creatine while the remainder is in the form of Phosphocreatine (PCr). We produce creatine in our bodies at the rate of 1 to 2 grams / day and an additional 1 to 2 grams come from our diet (mainly fish and meats). Both free creatine and PCr play a role in the formation of ATP, which provides energy in the anaerobic (burst-type) of exercise. [more after this break]





In theory creatine supplementation can enhance muscle creatine concentrations by 6 to 16% thereby increasing ATP turnover during maximal exercise. It also has a positive effect on muscle recovery and possibly (still controversial) with regards to muscle accretion. There are many ways in which to take the supplement, but the most common is a five day loading dose period, where five time the maintenance dose of oral creatine is taken, followed by a daily maintenance dose. Taking the supplement in excess of the maintenance amount is futile since skeletal muscle has a creatine storage capacity of 150 to 160 mmole/kg. Any additional creatine ingested is simply released into the urine.



How does this aid performance? Several studies have shown effectiveness in repeated ballistic (burst-type) exercise. Sprinters (running, swimming and cycling) have shown improvements, however long-distance running and swimming have not shown any benefit and may even be counter productive (due to the added weight). It has been shown to be most effective in serial strength events as opposed to a single sprint event.



Adverse effects of aggressive creatine supplementation are: muscle cramping (due to the relative dehydration), gastrointestinal upset (such as diarrhea, abdominal pain and bloating), and two published cases of renal (kidney) dysfunction. Long-term effects on the brain, testes and heart have not been studied well.



Advice to those wishing creatine supplementation: 1. Creatine supplementation may or may not work depending on the individual. 2. Follow a recommended dosing schedule and don’t overload. 3. Weight gain from water retention may slow an athlete down. 4. The FDA has not yet set up safety profiles for this supplement so exercise caution. 5. Seek a knowledgeable sports medicine physician to aid you in dosing and follow-up.



Two options for supplementing. The 5 day loading regiment or the No Load regiment.



5 Day Loading: loading dose 20 g/d (0.3 g/kg/day) then 2 g/d maintenance (0.03 g/kg/d)



No Load: dose is 3g/d (same results after 28 days)



The Bottom Line:



Unless you are an elite athlete in a very competitive balistic sport I would discourage you form taking this as a supplement. The benefits just don't outweigh the cost, untoward effects, etc. of this supplement. You are better served by using an adaptogen herb (for more on that visit: www.pregametennis.com or www.pregamegolf.com ). For the elite athlete it may represent a difference between a 1st and 2nd place medal finish.

Now for some updates and more positive on the use of creatine:

Creatine is one of the most well-researched and widely used supplements, particularly in the realm of sports and exercise. Here are the main health benefits of creatine, supported by scientific evidence:

🏋️‍♂️ 1. Improved Exercise Performance

Increased strength and power output

Enhanced performance in high-intensity, short-duration activities (e.g., sprinting, weightlifting); not so much for endurance sports like marathon runners (may actually slow them down)

Helps with faster recovery between sets and workouts

🧠 2. Cognitive and Brain Health

May improve cognitive performance in sleep-deprived or stressed individuals. Has been touted to help improve cognition and stave away demantia (time will tell).

Could help with mental fatigue and working memory

Some studies suggest benefits for neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s (more research is needed to determine effectiveness)

💪 3. Muscle Growth

Promotes muscle hypertrophy when combined with resistance training. Unsure and likely will not GROW MORE Muscles, but make the ones you have already a bit larger (bigger).

Increases intracellular water (muscle cell volumization), which may signal muscle growth

🔋 4. Improved Cellular Energy

Creatine helps regenerate ATP , the body’s main energy currency in the mitochondria.

This is beneficial not just for muscles but also for organs like the heart and brain

🩺 5. Potential Support for Chronic Conditions

Early research shows promise in: Heart disease : May improve cardiac output and muscle function Type 2 diabetes : Might help improve glucose tolerance (especially combined with exercise) Depression : Some small studies show mood improvement, particularly in women



🦴 6. Support for Healthy Aging

May reduce age-related muscle loss ( sarcopenia )

Helps older adults maintain muscle strength and functionality

✅ Safety and Dosage

Well-tolerated in healthy individuals, even with long-term use

Typical dosage: Loading phase (optional): 20g/day for 5–7 days ** Dr. Saleeby does not recommend loading dose phase. Maintenance: 2–5g/day; AVG is 3g/day

Drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration (creatine draws water into muscles)

Retention of water (edema) can be one side effect if over-dosing on creatine. Also report of renal (kidney) injury in extreme dosing.

As with everything moderation in all things. Too little may not be healthy or help with QOL, but too much has untoward and unwanted ASE.

