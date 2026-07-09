Cyclospora cayetanensis is a microscopic, single-celled protozoan parasite that causes cyclosporiasis, a gastrointestinal illness characterized primarily by prolonged watery diarrhea. It belongs to the phylum Apicomplexa, which includes other medically important parasites such as Toxoplasma gondii, Cryptosporidium, and Plasmodium (the cause of malaria). Because it has been in the news this summer this article will explain and educate the public.