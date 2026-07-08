Dr. Saleeby's Substack

Dr. Saleeby's Substack

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Caroline Maloney's avatar
Caroline Maloney
26m

Thank YOU, Dr. Saleeby, for the “better evidence” portion at the end! Dandelion extracts are always in the ingredients recommenced for natural detox of the kidneys! Will continue with Milk thistle as my go to!

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