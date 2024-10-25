Deprescribing Antidepressants: how to reduce psych meds polypharmacy.
https://vimeo.com/1015571246/aa77a9545d
From our friends at Koshland cPharm. A presentation on Deprescribing - Antidepressant Tapering Support
Tapering off psychotropic drugs is a tricky endeavor. There is much to it and proper slow taper (esp. the last few milligrams) to avoid horrible symptoms and the appearance of ‘‘depression or anxiety” coming back or relapsing.
You can watch the presentation recording and review the slides here:
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Dr. Saleeby's Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.