From our friends at Koshland cPharm. A presentation on Deprescribing - Antidepressant Tapering Support

Tapering off psychotropic drugs is a tricky endeavor. There is much to it and proper slow taper (esp. the last few milligrams) to avoid horrible symptoms and the appearance of ‘‘depression or anxiety” coming back or relapsing.

You can watch the presentation recording and review the slides here: