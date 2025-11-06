For the Month of November that is Diabetes (DM) awareness month we can talk about the continuous blood glucose monitoring system (mg/dL) is less painful and more convenient to monitor a minute-by-minute glucose level.

These are OTC for some with promotional coupons and Rx for the FreeStyle Libre System (the one pictured above is the 3rd generation). There are examples of other brands too. Paired up with your smartphone for monitoring. FSBG (finger stick blood glucose is the ‘‘old school’’ way of doing it. Less convenient and more ‘ouch’.

HbA1c is a blood test (expressed as a %) and Fructosamine are other test that can be drawn at your doctor’s office to further keep an eye on glucose levels, Diabetes Meletus (DM) and Insulin Resistance (IRS).

The fructosamine test assesses the level of glycated proteins, primarily albumin, in the blood. Glycated proteins are formed when glucose binds to proteins through a non-enzymatic reaction. This test reflects average blood glucose levels over a shorter period of time (2 to 3 weeks) compared to the HbA1c test, which measures levels on average over the past 2 to 3 months. It is measured as (µmol/L) in the blood.

Another marker is the test for glycemic excursions called 1-5 Anhydroglucitol (1,5-AG) which measures the ups and down in glucose on average over a short time period, similar to the HbA1c but different in that you want a higher score that shows better sugar control. GlycoMark is the brand name of this test name (aka 1,5-AG). The test measures a glucose-like sugar called 1,5-Anhydrogluticol (1,5-AG) found in most foods. Serum 1,5-AG level stays high. People without diabetes have median 1,5-AG values above 20 μg/mL. When hyperglycemia occurs, excess glucose blocks reabsorption of 1,5-AG and it is excreted in the urine. So, a higher serum level denotes better glycemic control.

There are several types of DM: T1DM (autoimmune type); T2DM non-insulin dependent and T2DM insulin-dependent, and T3DM (diabetes of the brain associated with dementia).

For a prescription for a FreeStyle Libre3 device, call our office if you are an active patient with us. We can get you a Rx for a device that is good for 14 days. The patch (sensor) needs to be replaced every two weeks and the app for your smartphone is a free download.

