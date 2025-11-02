click on the image of the bottle to take you to FullScript where you can receive a 20% discount on first order.

Dihydroberberine (DHB) is a bioactive derivative of berberine, a reduced or hydrogenated form of a natural plant alkaloid found in herbs such as Berberis aristata (Indian barberry) and Coptis chinensis (goldthread). But not limited to these as it is a compound found in many plants. It’s often used as a dietary supplement for metabolic and glucose support. It has antimicrobial activity and can be used to treat dysbiosis (leaky gut) in individuals.

🔬 Chemical & Biological Overview

Chemical class: Isoquinoline alkaloid [reduced (AKA hydrogenated) form of berberine]

Formula: C₂₀H₁₈NO₄ / CAS number: 2086-83-1

Conversion: In the gut, dihydroberberine can convert to berberine , and vice versa, depending on redox conditions. Regular berberine is a bit harsher on the gut (intolerance) and requires conversion to a more active form. Large doses of berberine can cause GI-upset in the stomach but DHB will be much better tolerated, absorbed and bioactive. This reversible conversion improves absorption and bioavailability.



⚙️ Mechanism of Action

Dihydroberberine acts similarly to berberine but is:

**More bioavailable - studies suggest it may have up to 5× greater bioavailability due to improved intestinal uptake and reduced P-glycoprotein efflux.

⚙️ More on MOA: Like berberine, dihydroberberine influences several metabolic pathways: Activates AMPK (AMP-activated protein kinase): Supports glucose uptake and fatty acid oxidation. Improves insulin sensitivity: Helps regulate blood sugar levels. Good for treating Type II Diabetes (T2DM) and Type III DM (T3DM). T3DM is associated with Dementia. Reduces hepatic glucose production: Helps prevent high fasting glucose. Once again good for those with diabetes mellitus. Supports gut microbiota health: May enhance beneficial bacteria. Dandy for those with Leaky Gut (Increased Intestinal Permeability)



💊 Benefits

Lowering blood glucose and HbA1c levels

Improving lipid profiles (reducing LDL, triglycerides). Know for improving lipid or cholesterol numbers (profiles). Much safer than statin-therapy.

Supporting weight management and metabolic flexibility

May support longevity pathways via AMPK activation. As mentioned in my chapter in the LDN Book Vol. III, the AMPK pathway is one of the many important biochemical pathways associated with Longevity and quality of life. DHB can impact that in a positive way.

⚠️ Side Effects & Safety

Generally well-tolerated at standard doses (100–300 mg/day), but potential side effects include:

Mild gastrointestinal upset, yet better than regular berberine.

Fatigue or mild headache (rare)

Should be avoided during pregnancy or when taking certain medications (especially those affecting liver metabolism or blood sugar). Not really tested in the gravid female so little safety data exists.

Typical Dosage

100–150 mg twice daily (common supplement range); Care to stay under 300mg per day. Speak with a knowledgeable clinician about if this is right for you.

Often taken with meals to optimize glucose control.

References:

Transforming berberine into its intestine-absorbable form by the gut microbiota — This article reports that the gut microbiota converts Berberine into dihydroberberine (DHBBR), which has ~5 × higher intestinal absorption in animals. (PubMed) Study in animals: SD rats & mice.

Mechanism: nitroreductases reduce berberine → DHBBR; DHBBR (DHB) abducted, then oxidized back to berberine in intestinal tissues. (PubMed)

Implication: microbiota-drug interaction may influence oral drug absorption. Absorption Kinetics of Berberine and Dihydroberberine and Their Impact on Glycemia: A Randomized, Controlled, Crossover Pilot Trial — This is a human pilot trial: DHB (100 mg and 200 mg) was compared with 500 mg berberine in healthy young males. DHB produced significantly greater plasma berberine concentrations over a 2-h measurement window. (PubMed) No significant change in glucose or insulin in the short term. (PubMed)

Preliminary evidence for improved bioavailability of DHBBR (DHB). Dihydroberberine alleviates Th17/Treg imbalance in premature ovarian insufficiency mice via inhibiting Rheb/mTOR signaling — This animal study in mice shows DHBBR may have immunomodulatory and signaling effects relevant to ovarian insufficiency. (PubMed) Weak C—H⋯X (X = O, N) hydrogen bonds in the crystal structure of di­hydro­berberine — Structural chemistry article describing DHB’s crystal structure and mentions improved in vivo efficacy in certain rodent models (e.g., adiposity, insulin resistance) relative to berberine. (pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov) ###

