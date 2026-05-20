Wondering if you may have LYME and co-infections?

There is a way to get tested for a large body of infections, from bacteria, viruses, parasites and more: https://carolinaholisticmedicine.wellproz.com/patient/product/83689

and you do NOT need a doctor’s prescription to order here on WellProZ.

There is a less expensive version that does not offer as many organisms but can be a first step to learning what may be ailing you: https://carolinaholisticmedicine.wellproz.com/patient/product/83690

for follow up interpretation and to start treatment if you do have Lyme and no knowledgeable (LLMD) practitioner to help, please consider us (CHM).

Lyme and Tickborne illness are on an exponential rise due to global climate changes and the uptick (no pun intended) of tick, flea, and mosquito populations in the world today. It is a global epidemic recognized almost 10-years ago.