Down with the Blues?
Don't get trapped in the abyss of SSRIs and SNRIs and such. Get safe help with select nutraceuticals and other interventions.
For those stuck in the rut of taking pharmaceutical synthetic mental health medications (SSRIs, SNRIs, MAO-inh., anti-psychotics, benzodiazepines and the like) there ARE alternatives.
Some natural agents such as GABA, Lavella (Lavender oil), 5-HTP, Saffron extracts, paraxanthines, St. Johns wort, adaptogen herbs, and many more are available.
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