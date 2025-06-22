For those stuck in the rut of taking pharmaceutical synthetic mental health medications (SSRIs, SNRIs, MAO-inh., anti-psychotics, benzodiazepines and the like) there ARE alternatives.

Some natural agents such as GABA, Lavella (Lavender oil), 5-HTP, Saffron extracts, paraxanthines, St. Johns wort, adaptogen herbs, and many more are available.

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