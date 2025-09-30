In 1913, with his wife Helene Bresslau (a nurse) moved to Lambaréné in Gabon, West Africa, to found a hospital. Despite limited resources, Schweitzer served the local population for decades, expanding the hospital and treating thousands. He lived by the ethical principle of "Reverence for Life", which holds that all life is sacred and deserving of respect. He spent most of his life there, treating thousands of patients despite poor conditions. His hospital in Gabon still exists today, known as the Albert Schweitzer Hospital.