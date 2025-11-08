James D. Watson, pioneer in DNA research, dies at 97.

Watson was awarded a Nobel Prize in 1962 for co-discovering with Dr. Crick DNA’s double helix structure in his early 20s. (Some will debate that the honor goes to another female scientist). The American scientist went on to direct the Human Genome Project, an international initiative that mapped the human genetic code.

Though celebrated for his groundbreaking discoveries, Watson has been condemned for making racist and other controversial remarks. He died in hospice care Thursday after a brief illness.