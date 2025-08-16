Kristina Carman ND is a fantastic healthcare provider and a wealth of information on supportive therapies not only in cancer but other chronic diseases.

We are very fortunate to have Kristina join our team at the Carolina Holistic Medicine center in Mt. Pleasant (Charleston), South Carolina. Dr. Carman brings years of experience from a Naturopathic perspective that blends in nicely to what we already do at CHM. She is working with us via Telehealth and in-person visits at our office to best serve our patients.

Kristina and I collaborate on a number of levels. We work together with other senior fellows at the IMA to improve healthcare delivery; we collaborate on educational projects/programs with the Priority Health Academy (she is on faculty, and I am the founder and director of the PHA) with Podcasts, Lecture Masterclasses and more. Visit www.Priority-Health.us for more information and this is not only for licenses healthcare providers but open to the public for anyone wishing to become educated in holistic and functional medicine.

Advancing medicine as patient advocates is something both of us feel is a big part of our culture and core values.

A recent post by the IMA is here on her work on Cancer Nutrition: Cancer Nutrition Guide: Support Healing with Food, Nutrients, and Lifestyle

For a taste of what Dr. Carman gives lectures on is an open forum lecture & Q&A that follows from a recent Program with PHA on Moringa.