Kicking off our 8th Annual FxMed Symposium on July 15th we have an abundance of topics and expert lecturers. This virtual Symposium launches LIVE on July 15th at 8:00 PM EST with our keynote speaker the renowned Dr. Richard Horowitz. Dr. Horowitz has recently published several papers and a new book. His topic will be to summarize his finding linking Lyme disease (Bb) to Alzheimer’s Disease. He recognizes that his Double Dapsone treatment protocol for Lyme disease reduces biomarkers associated with cognitive decline found in AD sufferers.

Dr. Richard Horowitz

Join us LIVE for this lecture July 15th at 8:00 PM EST.

This lecture is open to the public. Use this LINK: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/fBHMo9NjTt-ZXqpX7DV-Hg

The day after the live lecture this link will be replaced with a new link to the Rumble.com recording. All other lectures in our Symposium Series can be purchased here: https://sowl.co/p/bsvHvM

“In my substack, I discussed a recent article I published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease Reports; it’s free to sign up for below.

Regarding the Substacks, I did the first 9 on Lyme disease, 5 on spreading viral infections, like bird flu, dengue, mpox, oropouche, W Nile and EEE. Five on Alzheimer’s and dementia...3 on Babesia, 5 on Bartonella, 5 on meditation and also wildfire smoke (and how to protect oneself) as well as environmental toxins like mold. The last few were on the epidemic of fatty liver disease worldwide, Powassan encephalitis, ASD, water fluoridation, cancer, new COVID variants and a 5 part series on the microbiome and GI diseases. I’m covering a broad range of medical topics. It’s free to sign up. If you can let your colleagues and friends know about it, it would be greatly appreciated.

I also have an article that was recently published on the ability of dapsone combination therapy to reverse Alzheimer’s markers and peripheral inflammatory markers in Chronic Lyme disease/PTLDS. This is groundbreaking new information on how all 16 MSIDS factors I discovered for chronic Lyme, apply to Alzheimer’s disease. Apart from that, no one has ever reversed p-tau 217 in a short period this way. It was published in the Jnl of Alzheimer’s Disease Reports.

Improving biomarkers of inflammation including phosphorylated tau in a patient with chronic Lyme disease/post-treatment Lyme disease syndrome using dapsone combination therapy: A case study and literature review. Richard Horowitz. Review article. Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease Reports. First published online April 27, 2026

https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/full/10.1177/25424823261445434

https://doi.org/10.1177/25424823261445434

PR Newswire: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-published-case-of-alzheimers-biomarker-reversal-in-a-chronic-lyme-disease-patient-using-dapsone-combination-therapy-302754488.html

The Medical Detective Substack on it explaining the significance is listed below. It should help shift the research on dementia we are doing in this country and across the globe....

Finally, I have an upcoming science book from Simon and Schuster which will be released in October 2026 called Ending Chronic Illness, which will provide a true paradigm shift in how we prevent and treat chronic disease. I discovered that the 16 point model I had developed for Lyme disease applies to most major chronic diseases on the planet. Ending Chronic Illness is a comprehensive overview of most major medical diseases with an integrative medicine/classical medicine component for each one with new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat chronic illness. You can read more about the book here: https://cangetbetter.com

I hope this makes it into medical school curriculums one day! It was written for patients, doctors wanting to understand how to combine the best of classical and integrative medicine, parents searching for solutions for their children, and those individuals wanting to optimize health and find hidden sources of inflammation that could be affecting their health later in life. All in all, I believe it will be a valuable resource in the middle of our chronic disease epidemics.

Please feel free to share with friends, family and colleagues. It is the most comprehensive science book I have ever written and should benefit a lot of people with chronic illnesses.”