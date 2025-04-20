Dr. Robert Pearl has an opinion. Mine differs.
Dr. Robert Pearl who I interviewed several years ago posted in April, some of what is in the text I must respectfully disagree with.
To start off with here is the contents of the first part of his Email I received (I am on an email list as I follow him). He has written a couple of books that I found interesting. I respect what he has to say based on his prominence in healthcare and his knowledge base. He outlines the problems quite well, but I must say the solutions differ from my opinions. This is what he recently posted. My remarks are at the bottom: