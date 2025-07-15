Dr. Saleeby's Substack

Yusuf JP Saleeby MD
Jul 27

Help for those in Gaza fouled by powerful people and groups. What a shame. Here is a FOX news piece opening up a corrupt system: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o72HZh2bgoc

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation's Johnnie Moore joins Guy Benson with ‪@FoxNews‬ to discuss GHF's work delivering lifesaving aid to the people of Gaza, false allegations by Hamas and the media, the lack of aid coming from the United Nations and other international humanitarian organizations, and more.

I pray for Dr. Attar's safety when he makes trips to war-torn countries to administer medical aid.

