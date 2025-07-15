Samer Attar, MD, is the 2025 Priority Health Academy’s Humanitarian Physician of the Year Award winner.

Northwestern Medicine orthopedic surgeon Samer Attar, MD, receives the PHA Humanitarian Physician of the Year Award. He had received a similar award by the AAOS in 2019 for his extensive service to underserved populations around the globe. Dr. Attar is an orthopedic surgeon at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and associate professor of orthopedic surgery at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

Dr. Samer Attar

Dr. Attar’s humanitarian work started early on in his career. As a medical student, he rushed to Ground Zero during 9/11 to provide front line care. He worked twice in Bhutan with Orthopedics Overseas—once as a resident and once as an attending. He worked with the International Medical Corps in Liberia during the Ebola outbreak in 2015, and he volunteered with New York City Medics in Mosul, Iraq in 2017. Since 2013, he has worked with Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in northern Jordan and with the Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS) in field hospitals inside Syria.

Working in Aleppo, Syria field hospitals, spearheading medical mission trips with SAMS, and advocating for policy change, Dr. Attar’s dedication has brought orthopedic medical care to people in urgent need and desperate situations.

Dr. Attar helped address the shortage of doctors caused by an exodus of medical professionals during the Syrian Civil War and tirelessly worked in Syria and Jordan to treat injured patients. He has made multiple trips to provide on-the-ground care as well as raise awareness of the magnitude of Syria’s humanitarian and medical crisis as documented by many media outlets.

At field hospitals, he was constantly exposed to bombardment but continued to administer medical help despite the personal risks to his life. Traveling in Gaza in 2024 was rather dangerous. He witnesses the deaths of seven aid workers, including three British nationals, when the Israeli military attacked their convoy with missile strikes in early April 2024.

Dr. Attar continues to prioritize caring for those wounded in war in the hardest-to-reach and most dangerous places, supporting medics and other rescuers placing themselves in danger, and advocating for people in war torn areas of the world.

