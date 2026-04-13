Updates coming soon as more speakers are added

Sign up early with our $150 access for the entire 2026 PHA Symposium going live on July 15 this year.

BONUS is the TOP TEN lectures from previous symposiums (the 2025 Annual Symposium) once you sign up.

https://psp.sendowl.com/s/pha-fxmed-education/education/priority-health-academy-1-year-membership-special-pricing-by-phhm is the link to make payments. If you sign up for the LIFETIME PHA Membership for $300 you will gain access to this event and future events. Inquire about this with Stephanie at info.phhm@gmail.com

Also here: https://sowl.co/s/bsvHvM