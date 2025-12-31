The Priority Health Academy (an educational platform for Functional and Holistic Medicine) is open to the public and to licensed healthcare professionals. This is a very special limited time offer for access to Live and Virtual Q&A as well as monthly Masterclasses for 10+ years for ONLY a one-time FEE of $250.00 USD. For access to payment page visit: LINK

Any questions visit: www.Priority-Health.us or inquire at info.phhm@gmail.com

Access page for payment here: https://psp.sendowl.com/s/wellness-education-in-fxmed/academy-enrollment-lifetime-offer-2026/pha-lifetime-membership-for-access-by-phhm