Ehrlichiosis is a group of tick-borne infections caused by obligately intracellular Gram-negative bacteria of the genus Ehrlichia. In the United States, the most important species is Ehrlichia chaffeensis, which causes Human Monocytic Ehrlichiosis (HME). Other human pathogens include Ehrlichia ewingii and, less commonly, Ehrlichia muris eauclairensis.

Taxonomy and Microbiology

Obligate intracellular bacterium; it lacks classical lipopolysaccharide (LPS) and peptidoglycan

Replicates inside membrane-bound vacuoles within leukocytes

Forms characteristic intracellular clusters called morulae (”mulberry-like” inclusions) visible on blood smears in some patients.

Unlike many bacteria, Ehrlichia has evolved to survive almost entirely inside host immune cells, particularly monocytes and macrophages.

Vector and Reservoirs

The primary vector in the southeastern and south-central United States is the Lone Star Tick.

Important reservoirs include:

White-tailed Deer

Coyotes

Dogs

Other wild mammals

The geographic distribution of ehrlichiosis strongly overlaps with the expanding range of the Lone Star tick, making the southeastern U.S. a major endemic area. Remember, the lone star tick can give you alpha-gal (AGS)

Cellular Pathogenesis

Enters the Host: The infectious dense-cored form binds host cell surface molecules and enters monocytes through receptor-mediated endocytosis.

Once internalized, the bacterium avoids fusion with lysosomes and establishes a protected intracellular niche within an early endosome-derived vacuole. (maybe called a ‘‘nest’’)