A Gastroenterologist’s 8 Essential Supplements for Gut Health–and How to Use Them Correctly

Strategic supplementation can be part of an overall lifestyle plan to improve digestion and total health.

Anna Hoychuk/Shutterstock

Amy Denney for the ET

2/2/2026

You’re not eating enough fiber, so you start a prebiotic. You feel bloated, so you add a probiotic. Your energy is dragging, so you pick up vitamin D. Before you know it, you’re swallowing a handful of pills you’re not even sure are working—and honestly, your gut still feels off. Gastroenterologist Dr. Will Bulsiewicz said that such a scattershot approach is why many people see little benefit from supplements—and that a personalized plan is the way to go. “Gut health should be a daily priority for literally everyone, and supplements are a part of that package,” he told The Epoch Times. “I wouldn’t argue it’s the number one thing, but strong, strategic supplementation is an opportunity to improve our health starting today.”

Supplements can be potent. The right one at the right time, taken correctly alongside a healthy diet and lifestyle, can help improve gut motility and bowel movements, strengthen the immune system, optimize sleep, and lower inflammation. Supplements can also be weak or inappropriate, amounting to little more than expensive urine.

The Foundation: 8 Evidence-Based Supplements

Bulsiewicz, who details his supplement protocol in his latest book “Plant Powered Plus,” recommends eight specific evidence-based, foundational supplements for his patients. Not everyone needs all eight, and some may benefit from others not on this list. Ideally, he said, you’d want to formulate your plan with a health care provider who can determine what your body is lacking and monitor whether the supplements improve your health.

Prebiotics: Feed Your Gut Microbes

Prebiotic fiber supplements feed your gut microbial community, and the benefits extend beyond improved digestion to an increase in satiety hormones, better calcium and magnesium absorption, and enhanced cognitive function.

However, increasing fiber, whether through supplements or diet, can cause uncomfortable abdominal symptoms such as bloating, gas, and pain. It’s best to resolve constipation before starting prebiotics and then begin with a low dose of 1 to 2 grams or less, especially if you have small intestinal bacterial overgrowth, Bulsiewicz said. “I’m a big believer in prebiotic fiber supplements. You’ll never be able to convince me otherwise, because I’ve witnessed it in my own life and in thousands of patients,” he said. Dietitian Cassie Madsen, who works mostly with patients with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), told The Epoch Times that 60 percent or more of her clients end up taking a fiber supplement—usually psyllium or a brand containing guar beans, which are gentler on the gut.

Bulsiewicz recommends the same, as well as acacia fiber and galacto-oligosaccharides. He said to consider brands that include a variety of fibers, which will feed a more diverse microbiome, which research links to better health.

Probiotics: Target Your Specific Problem

Probiotics are good microbes, found abundantly in fermented foods, but they don’t always stick around in the gut for long. General probiotics marketed like multivitamins are the wrong approach, Bulsiewicz said.

It’s best to use probiotic supplements in a targeted way, he said. For instance, certain strains are effective for specific conditions:

Saccharomyces cerevisiae for IBS with bloating

Saccharomyces boulardii for antibiotic-associated diarrhea

Lactobacillus rhamnosus GG for acute diarrhea

Bifidobacterium lactis DN-173010 for constipation

Escherichia coli 1917 for ulcerative colitis that’s in remission

“Start with the outcome, the thing you want to fix, and determine what probiotic has a human clinical trial that can help you with that,” Bulsiewicz said, adding that taking the same dose as stated in the trial is important and may not match what’s on a product label.

Madsen consults a clinical probiotic guide—a rating of probiotics that have been validated by clinical trials—before recommending a probiotic or to see if a client is using probiotics appropriately.

Vitamin D and Omega-3s: Test First, Then Supplement

Both vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids, which help strengthen the gut barrier and immune system, can be part of your strategic supplementation plan, depending on deficiencies that can be measured through blood tests.

Those with inflammatory conditions should aim for higher levels, Bulsiewicz said. For vitamin D, that would be 40 to 60 ng/mL. For omega-3 index results, the high end is 10 to 12 percent of EPA and DHA fatty acids. If you don’t have access to lab testing, Bulsiewicz said he would recommend a maintenance dose of both, on the assumption that most people are deficient and that there’s a low risk in taking them. For vitamin D, that’s 1,000 to 2,000 IU per day; for omega-3, 500 milligrams per day of combined DPA and DHA.

more after this break…