ET Health Premium Reports

8 Things to Know About Herbs Before Using Them

Expert herbalists reveal what everyone should know about plant medicine.

Stockbyte/Getty Images

By Emma Suttie D.Ac, AP (TCM)

|ET issue: January 24, 2026

Only five countries in the world have largely abandoned herbal medicine: the United States, Canada, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand. [Funny that only two countries in the world allow for pharmaceutical ads on TV… the USA and New Zealand]. For the other 195 nations, plant-based remedies remain the primary form of health care, and their populations are often healthier for it. Herbal medicines have been used since the dawn of time—knowledge about them passed down through oral traditions long before the written word. As interest in natural health grows among Americans who haven’t inherited traditional herbal knowledge, understanding how to use herbs safely has become essential.

There are eight fundamental principles expert herbalists say everyone should know.

1. Herbs Treat the Person, Not the Disease

Conventional medicine is primarily focused on diseases and interventions, aiming to identify a specific pathology, isolate the underlying mechanism, and administer a specific treatment—most commonly via medications and procedures.

By contrast, herbal medicine focuses on systems, their synergistic interactions, and how they affect the whole person. Instead of targeting a single symptom, organ, or pathway, herbal medicine supports the body’s innate healing capabilities, restoring balance and equilibrium to the unified whole. Conventional medicine uses a more targeted approach, whereas herbal medicine is broader and more holistic. “Around the world, there are these great herbal traditions that have been in existence for up to 3500 years,” David Winston, an herbalist, ethnobotanist, and expert in Chinese, Western, and Southeastern American herbal traditions, told The Epoch Times. “And their focus is looking at the individual, not the disease, and trying to understand the underlying patterns so that you are much more effective in what you do.” A person-centered approach means that two people with the same diagnosis might receive entirely different herbal treatments based on their unique constitutions and circumstances.

more after the break…..