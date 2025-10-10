A BETTER WAY SERIES. From the Executive Team: By David Vella, MD with The Body Healthcare

Inspired by World Council for Health

Eighth in a Series: Moral Collapse of Centralized Medicine

Written by Dr. Dave Vella who delivered a Masterclass lecture on Vaccinism in October.

The Body strives to connect wellness providers with those who seek care and share Judeo-Christian values, while adhering to the foundational principles of medical ethics. This series identifies reasons that necessitate a new health delivery paradigm and promote its success. Five years ago the world witnessed the moral collapse of centralized medicine with its coordinated global response to a gain of function Coronavirus.1 Ten months into the narrative, esteemed scientists voiced their “grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies” when they penned the Great Barrington Declaration.2 Nearly five years into the narrative, the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus praised Operation Warp Speed as “highly successful and helped save millions of lives.”1 The reality is that organized medicine including the majority of community physicians promoted the misguided campaign to the detriment of their patients.3-8 With the incoming administration’s inability to acknowledge the damage inflicted by Warp Speed, one may question whether significant change will materialize. It is not enough to merely identify the principles of medical ethics abandoned by mainstream medicine as explained in the second article of this series. In order to effectuate change and prevent future public harm, we must also understand the root cause for this malfeasance.

This issue is complex and the cause is multifactorial, as no single reason can explain every actor’s role in the grand tragedy known as COVID-19. Beginning with the most obvious reasons, progressively intricate underlying phenomena will be presented. First is simply avarice - the worst of the seven deadly sins and commonly described as “the root of all evil.” The CARES Act of March 2020 and ARPA of March 2021 combined misappropriated over $4 trillion in taxpayer funds to what the Select Subcommittee recently identified as “rampant fraud, waste, and abuse” exposing “high-level corruption in America’s public health system.”1 Top executives at one hospital system in Michigan took $15 million in bonuses just prior to furloughing 2,800 employees (9% of its workforce) and restricting a wide range of community health services. One month later that system received $375 million in taxpayer funds.9,10 This is just one of endless examples of malfeasance associated with the COVID-19 campaign. The $4 trillion was simply printed out of thin air as part of a scheme to bribe nearly all sectors of society to participate in the ruse.11

Another behavior, of which the public is quite aware, is bureaucratic incompetence demonstrated by public “health” officials. In a 2024 interview Dr. Scott Atlas, the most senior non-bureaucrat health advisor to the President, described “the behavior of the public health leaders” as “gross failure”, “dereliction of duty” and “incompetent.”12 Additionally, the CDC, FDA, NIH, and HHS all use wrong methods for determining vaccine efficacy. Dr. Harvey Risch, a prominent Yale epidemiologist, described the practices used by these agencies as a “ridiculous fraud” in his address to the European Parliament at the International Covid Summit III.13 The FDA itself uses wrong industry standards for determining safety outcomes. In fact Dr. Joseph Fraiman’s research team released in August 2023 self-incriminating audio recordings of FDA leadership incompetence.14 Several months following that spectacle, Dr. Joe Ladapo (Florida Surgeon General) sent a letter to the FDA concerning DNA contamination of the modRNA products.15 The subsequent response from Mr. Marks (FDA Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research) was described as “profound ignorance” or “incompetence” by Dr. Robert Malone (a pioneer in mRNA technology).16,17 Mr. Marks has subsequently resigned from the FDA.

The third behavior, which mirrors the second, is the medical incompetence of licensed physicians in not warning their patients of the risks encountered when following the many unscientific recommendations promoted by the credentialed “experts.” The community physician is the firewall of protection between patients and predatory business interests (e.g. pharmaceutical companies), unknowledgeable public officials (e.g. agency regulators) and health system executives practicing corporate medicine who could intentionally or unwittingly harm the public. In fact, recommending the COVID gene based treatment, failed an extremely low bar for competence as described in this peer reviewed article: Failure of Care Standard in Relation to Pfizer BNT162b2 modRNA.18 Basic interpretation of the medical literature including “cost-benefit” assessment of the Pfizer biologic prodrug is one of the incompetencies of the medical community explained by Dr. Atlas in the above mentioned interview (hr:min 1:22). Some of the same evidence cited in the article is currently being used by at least two Attorneys General to sue Pfizer for misrepresentation and fraud in violation of numerous state and federal advertising and sales laws.19,20

The fourth factor contributing to the moral collapse of organized medicine which became manifest during the COVID debacle is the phenomenon called mass formation. Dr. Mattias Desmet, the author of The Psychology of Totalitarianism, had been teaching about mass formation at the University of Ghent for many years before the COVID-19 narrative erupted. In psychological terms, mass means group, crowd or mob. Formation is a reaction to a stimulus, particularly emotional. Unfortunately, groupthink can quickly turn pathologic. The lynch mob is a classic example of this mob mentality.21 The cognitive transformation which occurs is clinically equivalent to hypnosis, but on a group as opposed to an individual level. Like infectious illness can affect individuals or spread quickly through an entire population, mass formation is an example of how mental illness can behave similarly. It is in fact one of a number of societal illnesses. The key precipitants: social disconnectedness/isolation, lack of purpose/spirituality, free-floating anxiety, discontent and aggression were all stoked by the medical establishment as part of the COVID propaganda. The psychopathology proceeds from a general lack of understanding followed by the promotion of only one solution by authority. If public awareness and emotion are sufficiently heightened, then collective attention may become narrowly focused into a hypnotic state. The suggestion (solution) thus becomes an object of fixation for members of the group who are affected. As with Gollum and the power of the One Ring, the “vaccine” became the new Precious for the masses.22 Even though mass formation affects all demographics (including the most “educated”) only about one quarter of the population appear susceptible to this form of mental illness. This necessitates another cause for the majority of the remaining populace (so called herders) being quite willing to entertain the narrative and tolerant of increasingly aberrant social behavior.

What phenomenon allowed the presumably “rational” masses including medical scientists to believe the many meaningless propaganda slogans including: “follow the science,” “trust the science” and the most absurd “science is real”? The answer to this question and the next underlying cause for our enigma is scientism itself.23 This ideology arose during the eighteenth century in Europe. “Intellectuals” postulated, given one free miracle (later called the Big Bang), that science itself would explain everything knowable to man about the universe.24 Contrary to an “Age of Enlightenment” (a historical rewrite), the movement ushered in the second spiritually Dark Age since the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ. This leap of faith into the religion of scientism has ascended to a predominant Western world view now competing with traditional biblical wisdom, which has prevailed for recorded human history. True science (a language of God) is a systematic method which begins with observation and pattern recognition and seeks to understand and explain the natural world. Fatally flawed being rooted in humanism without reverence for the divine, scientism represents a corrupted form of science. Scientism distorts the scientific method in continually seeking to verify predetermined notions based on assumptions made by prior researchers. The point at which new information can no longer be assimilated such that a model can be reassessed for validity is when a pathologic mental transition occurs. This process creates a “turtles all the way down” scenario to the point of delusion. But what is it about the human brain that might predispose well established societies to eventually devolve into mass delusional states devoid of morality.

Advanced neuroscience research reveals that the divided structure of the cerebral cortex and its corresponding function may provide the answer. The hemispheric model of consciousness indicates that new societies flourish under the dominance of right hemispheric attention, but eventually mature societies begin to decline under the dominance of left hemispheric attention.25-27 Overall consciousness is achieved by the confluence of attention from both hemispheres. Broad attention to experience, attributable to the right hemisphere, allows humankind to resonate with the natural world. This mode of attention also transcends nature allowing us to appreciate the inherent values of the universe as created by God: beauty, goodness, joy, love and truth. These universal attributes draw consciousness toward moral superiority and a more intimate spiritual relationship with the divine. Alternatively, overly narrowed attention attributable to the left hemisphere values only utility and at its pathologic extreme may become devoid of any sense of morality. This scientific discovery is quite harmonious with biblical wisdom. Uncorrupted science pursued to its fruition reveals another pathway for those constrained by a secular world view to arrive at a sense of the divine. This is a journey along which Christians are already advanced simply by faith in the way, the truth and the life of Jesus Christ. The faithful are also quite cognizant that mental illness (such as delusional disorder) is just one of the many ways by which Satan can influence the human mind to distract attention from God and partake in evil.

In conclusion, only by recognizing the varied root causes for the devolution of a health system plagued by corruption, mental illness, and moral depravity can we build a new perpendicular health system.28 The Body health ministry, a direct extension of the Church of Jesus Christ, seeks to provide members with the knowledge needed to support optimal health of our tripartite being and ultimate spiritual healing - defined as elevation to a state of pure joy. Bless the Lord, my soul; do not forget all the gifts of God, Who pardons all your sins, heals all your ills (Psalms 103:2,3). Thank you for supporting The Body Healthcare (TBH), your trusted source for wellness information.

