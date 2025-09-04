Eleuthero, also known as Siberian ginseng (Eleutherococcus senticosus), is a plant native to northeastern Asia. Despite its common name, it's not a true ginseng— unlike Panax ginseng or Panax quinquefolius— but it’s called “ginseng” due to its similar adaptogenic properties. A couple of decades ago it was declassified as a ginseng and named more appropriately as Eleuthero. While having similar adaptogenic properties, it is genetically a different plant.

Key Info About Eleuthero:

The Primary Uses:

Adaptogen : Helps the body resist stressors (physical, emotional, environmental). Brings things back into balance or hemostasis.

Energy booster : Commonly used to fight fatigue and improve stamina.

Cognitive support : May improve mental clarity and focus.

Immune support: Some evidence suggests it may enhance immune function.

The Potential Benefits (based on some scientific studies):

Increases endurance and reduces fatigue

Improves mood and cognitive function under stress

May reduce frequency and severity of colds (mild immune support)

Possibly helps regulate blood sugar levels

As with all things there are Possible Side Effects:

Insomnia (especially if taken late in the day); has a stimulant effect.

Nervousness or restlessness with some sensitive people and dose dependent.

Increased blood pressure in some individuals

Mild gastrointestinal upset

Some Cautions & Contraindications to be aware of :

Not recommended for people with high blood pressure, heart disease, or hormone-sensitive conditions unless supervised by a healthcare provider.

It should be avoided during pregnancy and breastfeeding due to a lack of safety data. As with most things, although in Asia (TCM) it has been used for thousands of years without these concerns.

May interact with medications such as blood thinners, diabetes medications, or immunosuppressants. Many adaptogenic herbs have the same precautions.

Dosage (General Guidelines):

Typically taken in capsule, tincture, or tea form.

Standardized extract: 300–1200 mg per day , often divided into two doses. Seek advice from a knowledgeable practitioner.

Cycle use is common (e.g., take for 6 weeks, then break for 2 weeks). Cycling courses or pulsing. Stacking this adaptogen with others.

This is the 2nd adaptogen of the 3 that I discussed in my book.