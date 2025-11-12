Elevated Medicine Podcast on Scoliosis

https://rumble.com/v71jngy-elevated-medicine-podcast-sponsored-by-the-pha.html for Rumble link to this podcast.
Podcast interview with Marissa Muccio, a physical therapist specializing in scoliosis. Marissa provided comprehensive insights into the nature of scoliosis, including its causes, detection methods, and treatment options, emphasizing the importance of early screening and personalized care plans. The discussion highlighted the role of healthcare providers and patient education in managing scoliosis, with emphasis on preventative measures and psychosocial support for affected individuals.
Meredith introduced the podcast and set the stage for the interview, which would cover topics like scoliosis detection, treatment, and care for the aging population. The recording was scheduled to be uploaded to platforms like Spotify and Rumble after the session.
Understanding Scoliosis Screening
Marissa explained that scoliosis is a complex, three-dimensional spinal condition with genetic factors, typically developing during adolescence. She clarified that while heavy backpacks and poor posture are not causes, early screening is crucial, with some states still requiring school screenings. Marissa described the screening process, including the forward bend test and the use of the scoliometer to measure trunk rotation.