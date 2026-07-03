Dr. Saleeby's Substack

Dr. Saleeby's Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

Elevated Medicine Podcast (PHA) - July 2026

This month's podcast will focus on the vascular bed's glycocalyx. How to check it and how to protect it.
Yusuf JP Saleeby MD's avatar
Yusuf JP Saleeby MD
Jul 03, 2026

This month's Elevated Medicine Podcast will focus on the vascular bed's glycocalyx. How to check it (with a non-invasive test) and how to protect it.

This lecture and many more later this month (July 15th) at our annual Symposium. To register for the Symposium, go to: https://sowl.co/p/bsvHvM

To get access to the Symposium this year and future ones, and Masterclasses and much more, register once for a lifetime here: https://psp.sendowl.com/s/wellness-education-in-fxmed/academy-enrollment-lifetime-offer-2026/pha-lifetime-membership-for-access-by-phhm

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Yusuf M. Saleeby, MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture