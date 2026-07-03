Elevated Medicine Podcast (PHA) - July 2026

This month's Elevated Medicine Podcast will focus on the vascular bed's glycocalyx. How to check it (with a non-invasive test) and how to protect it.

This lecture and many more later this month (July 15th) at our annual Symposium. To register for the Symposium, go to: https://sowl.co/p/bsvHvM

To get access to the Symposium this year and future ones, and Masterclasses and much more, register once for a lifetime here: https://psp.sendowl.com/s/wellness-education-in-fxmed/academy-enrollment-lifetime-offer-2026/pha-lifetime-membership-for-access-by-phhm