Elevated Medicine Podcast (PHA) on Polypharmacy

A growing problem in the elderly patient. Sometimes more than one drug is too many. With new drugs and biologics entering the market at every feverish pace. This is a good time as any for this discussion.

too many pills

This will also be available on Rumble.com as our Podcast for the month of July 2026.

The Main Issues with Polypharmacy

Adverse Drug Events (ADEs): As the number of medications increases, so does the risk of harmful drug-drug and drug-disease interactions. [1, 2]

The Prescribing Cascade: This occurs when a new medication is prescribed to treat the side effects of an existing medication, rather than addressing the root cause. [1, 2] ONE PLUS meds…

Oversedation and Falls: Sedatives, blood pressure medications, and anticholinergic drugs can cause dizziness, drowsiness, and a severe loss of balance in older adults. [1, 2] With our elderly population.

Cognitive Decline: Excessive medication loads are closely linked to delirium, confusion, and an increased risk of dementia. [1, 2] Some meds associated with Dementia, Statins, Benzos, Antihistamines, sleep aids, anxiety meds, etc.

Medication or dosing errors: Esp with elderly patients unsupervised can make errors in taking or not taking meds.

Managing and Reducing Risks

Medication Reconciliation: Ensure your primary care practitioner has a complete, up-to-date list of all your prescriptions, over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, and herbal supplements. [1, 2]

Deprescribing: Work with your doctor to systematically evaluate and safely stop taking medications that are no longer necessary, ineffective, or causing side effects. [1] Those with multiple specialists need ONE CENTRAL clinician to monitor and check all meds.

Use Tools for Tracking: Organize your medications by condition (rather than alphabetically) to help spot duplications. You can also use services like MedlinePlus or Drugs.com to look up specific interactions and side effects. [1]

Consult Your Pharmacist: Pharmacists are experts in drug interactions. You can bring all your pill bottles to your local pharmacy for a comprehensive medication review to ensure your regimen is safe and necessary.

How many is polypharmacy? It can be even ONE medication. Depends on the individual, conditions, comorbidities and other factors.