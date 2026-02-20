What is Epithalon?

by Dr. Logan from Peptide Sciences blog

Epithalon Research

Epithalon is currently being studied and researched by Scientists and Doctors specializing in the field of anti-aging care and medicine. EPITHALON (Epitalon) is one of the most important breakthroughs in the study of anti-aging.

Epithalon (Epitalon) Molecular Biology and Genetics



The Epithalon (Epitalon) tetrapeptide has been discovered by researchers in Russia. This was seen to reactivate the production of cell telomerase thus slowing down the aging process and rejuvenating the entire body. The development of molecular biology required bio-chemical studies that were nothing short of profound. Scientific work by Gobind Khorana and Marshall Nirenberg for many years resulted in defining codons or nucleotides and triplets and the genetic code of each of the 20 amino acids. This resulted in a Nobel Prize award in 1968 with Robert Holley. Nucleic acid investigations and identification of DNA and RNA base sequences were also conducted by the 1980 Nobel Prize winner for Chemistry Frederick Sanger along with Walter Gilbert and Paul Berg. These studies revealed the cause of aging.

