ERMI score consensus from the ISEAI
How valuable is the ERMI and HERTSMI-2 scores when making life-changing decisions on MOLD in your environment? ISEAI give some direction...
IEP Committee ERMI Score Consensus Statement
The ISEAI Indoor Environmental Professional (IEP) Committee recommends that ERMI and HERTSMI-2 scores should not typically be used as the sole basis for patients to make major life or financial decisions, such as moving, selling a home, or beginning remediation.
While the scores may have value, they are not d…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Dr. Saleeby's Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.