FDA issues are nothing new. They have been getting in the way of wellness for decades.
An example from the 1980s shows the FDA corruption goes way back. Today we are facing the same, but it is being cleaned up by a new administration and leadership at HHS.
It was announced in mid-April that Martin (Marty) Adel Makary, M.D., M.P.H would be the new director of the FDA appointed by RFK, Jr. He has elected to remove some people from the advisory board who have connections or who are employed by the pharmaceutical industry. This may be one small step to unravel the control of the bio-medical-industrial-comp…