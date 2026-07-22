Fear of Missing Out (FOMO): How It Can Stress You Out

Fear of Missing Out (FOMO) is the persistent feeling that other people are experiencing rewarding, exciting, or meaningful events without you. It is more than simple curiosity or occasional disappointment; it is a psychological state characterized by the belief that you are missing opportunities, experiences, relationships, or achievements that could improve your life experiences. While FOMO has likely existed throughout human history, the rise of social media and constant digital connectivity has greatly amplified it by providing an endless stream of carefully curated glimpses into other people’s lives. It is a mix of our current ‘‘culture’’ along with rapid access to digital technology (social media).

From an evolutionary perspective, humans are social beings whose survival depended on remaining connected to their community. Missing important information, resources, or social interactions could once have had serious consequences. In recognition of America’s 250th anniversary as a free nation, if one were to miss out on Paul Revere’s nighttime run “The British are coming”, it could have been a hazard to many revolutionary men as an example. Although modern society is very different, our brains still react strongly to perceived social exclusion or the fear of being left behind. As a result, FOMO activates many of the same neural and hormonal pathways involved in stress and anxiety. If you have not appreciated in recent years the amount of anxiety is at an all-time high. FOMO has a part to play.

Photo by Mariia Shalabaieva SM platforms

Social media intensifies this phenomenon because people generally share their most enjoyable moments rather than their ordinary struggles. Vacations, promotions, celebrations, new relationships, expensive purchases, and personal achievements become highly visible, while loneliness, financial concerns, failures, and daily routines remain largely hidden. The iPhone pic posted on Facebook of your current meal (food selfies) is one example. Rapid posting on Instagram or other SM sites of a ‘‘selfie’’ while on vacation or at a concert as a way of letting all your friends/contacts know you are having a blast, and they are not there is yet another. This creates an unrealistic comparison in which others appear to be living happier, more successful, and more fulfilling lives than they (or you) actually are.

The brain naturally engages in social comparison, a process in which individuals evaluate themselves relative to others. When these comparisons become frequent, they can distort self-perception. Instead of appreciating one’s own accomplishments, attention shifts toward perceived deficiencies: “Everyone else is advancing faster,” “I should be doing more,” or “I’m falling behind.” These thoughts can generate chronic dissatisfaction even when objective life circumstances are positive.

Physiologically, FOMO functions as a chronic stressor. Anticipation that something important is happening elsewhere activates the body’s stress response. The hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis stimulates the release of stress hormones such as cortisol and adrenaline. If this pattern occurs repeatedly, the body may remain in a prolonged state of heightened alertness. Elevated stress hormones can contribute to muscle tension, headaches, fatigue, digestive disturbances (like IBS), impaired concentration, elevated blood pressure, and sleep disruption.

The brain’s reward circuitry also plays an important role. Each notification, message, “like,” or new post provides a small, unpredictable burst of dopamine. Because these rewards occur intermittently rather than consistently, they reinforce compulsive checking behaviors in much the same way that slot machines reinforce gambling. It is a form of addiction. Individuals may repeatedly reach for their phones not because something important has happened, but because the brain has learned to anticipate the possibility of a rewarding social update. There are puppeteers that intentionally design social media platforms or apps that encourage 100% all-the-time connection to your smart phone or device (computer). This potentiates the addiction and those that have a lot to gain (advertisers, etc.) get what they want.

Over time, excessive exposure to FOMO can contribute to significant psychological distress. Studies have linked high levels of FOMO with increased anxiety, depressive symptoms, loneliness, lower life satisfaction, decreased self-esteem, emotional exhaustion, and burnout. It has also been associated with problematic smartphone use, excessive social media engagement, and reduced productivity due to frequent interruptions in attention. It can be a great distraction to what should be a fulfilling life.

Sleep is another common casualty. Many people continue scrolling late into the evening to ensure they do not miss conversations, breaking news, or social events. The infamous late-night YouTube shorts scrolling. Unfortunately, blue light exposure combined with cognitive stimulation delays melatonin release, making it more difficult to fall asleep. Poor sleep, in turn, increases emotional reactivity, reduces resilience to stress, and further amplifies anxiety, creating a self-perpetuating cycle. Lack of REM restorative sleep has major health implications in a negative way.

FOMO can also affect relationships. Ironically, while individuals seek greater connection, they may become less present with the people physically around them. Constant phone checking during meals, conversations, family activities, or vacations can diminish the quality of face-to-face interactions. I have witnessed teenagers texting each other on their iPhones while in the same room only 10 feet apart from each other. Attention becomes divided between the present moment and the possibility that something more interesting is occurring elsewhere. We now see a generation of young folks incapable of holding a conversation in person. They are social invalids. The real-world concern about a life and death situation is the distraction while driving while texting. This could end rather poorly with major harm or even death.

Certain personality traits make individuals more susceptible to FOMO. Those with higher levels of perfectionism, anxiety, low self-esteem, or a strong need for external validation often experience it more intensely. Adolescents and young adults may be particularly vulnerable because identity formation and peer acceptance are central developmental tasks during these years. Those on the spectrum (ASD) are very susceptible. However, FOMO affects people across all age groups, including professionals who worry about missing career opportunities, investors who fear missing financial gains (what is the Dow Jones doing this very second?), and older adults who feel excluded from family or social events. The elderly may be a risk population as they move into senior living situations away from core family.

Fortunately, FOMO can be managed through intentional changes in mindset and behavior. Limiting unnecessary social media use, disabling nonessential notifications, scheduling periods away from digital devices, and practicing mindfulness can reduce the constant pressure to remain connected. Take a digital holiday once in a while. Gratitude practices help redirect attention toward one’s own meaningful experiences rather than perceived deficits. Developing deeper in-person relationships and focusing on personal values instead of external comparisons also reduces vulnerability to FOMO.

An increasingly recognized alternative mindset is JOMO, the Joy of Missing Out. Rather than viewing every missed opportunity as a loss, JOMO embraces the understanding that it is impossible to participate in everything. Choosing rest, meaningful relationships, focused work, or quiet reflection (or prayer) becomes a source of satisfaction rather than regret. This perspective promotes psychological well-being by shifting attention from scarcity to contentment.

Ultimately, FOMO is not simply a byproduct of technology but a reflection of fundamental human needs for belonging, connection, and purpose. When left unchecked, it can become a chronic source of stress that affects emotional health, physical well-being, sleep, productivity, and relationships. Recognizing its psychological mechanisms and consciously cultivating gratitude, mindfulness, and authentic human connection can help transform the constant fear of missing out into a healthier appreciation for the life one is already living.

More on the Neurophysiology

Although FOMO has not been linked to a unique neural circuit, multiple interacting brain networks appear to contribute.

The mesolimbic dopaminergic reward system, involving dopaminergic neurons projecting from the ventral tegmental area (VTA) to the nucleus accumbens, is central to reward anticipation. Dopamine primarily signals reward prediction and motivational salience rather than pleasure itself. Variable and unpredictable rewards — such as notifications, text messages, likes, or social media updates — produce intermittent reinforcement that encourages compulsive checking behaviors. This mechanism resembles the reinforcement schedules observed in gambling and other behavioral addictions.

The anterior cingulate cortex (ACC), particularly its dorsal subdivision, participates in processing social rejection and social pain. Functional MRI (fMRI) studies have demonstrated overlapping activation of the dorsal ACC and anterior insula during experiences of both physical pain and perceived social exclusion, suggesting that the brain processes social disconnection as a biologically significant threat.

The amygdala evaluates emotionally salient stimuli and contributes to heightened vigilance regarding social evaluation, uncertainty, and perceived exclusion. Chronic activation may bias attention toward negative social comparisons and increase anxiety.

The prefrontal cortex (PFC) normally regulates impulsive behavior through executive control, planning, emotional regulation, and inhibitory processes. Excessive digital stimulation and chronic emotional arousal may reduce effective top-down regulation, making individuals increasingly vulnerable to habitual smartphone checking and compulsive online engagement.