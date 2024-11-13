Watch us on X.com!

Live Webinar Every Wednesday

7:00PM Eastern / 4:00PM Pacific

In a world where traditional healthcare systems often fall short, some medical professionals are carving their own path. Join FLCCC Senior Fellows Dr. Kat Lindley and Dr. JP Saleeby along with Chris Jackman, APRN-CNP, and Dr. Jennifer Fontius, as they discuss breaking free from…