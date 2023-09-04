Florida Doctor gains board certification from Fm.Med board that was stripped for truthful comments on COVID treatment & vaccines. Censorship and bullying did not dissuade this doctor.Yusuf JP Saleeby MDSep 04, 2023∙ PaidShareFlorida Doctor Reinstated After Losing Board Certification for Criticizing COVID-19 VaccinesWith money raised for legal fees, physician plans to help medical students under pressure to submit to 'woke' ideologyDr. John Littell speaks at a press conferencein Kissimmee, Fla., on Oct. 13, 2022, about people he says were injured by COVID-19 vaccines and gov…Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Yusuf JP Saleeby MD.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.PreviousNext