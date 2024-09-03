Food and Environmental Allergen Cross-Reactivities

IgE-mediated immune reactions (allergies) to foods can cause reactions ranging from severe anaphylaxis to mild nasal congestion. The onset of most food allergies is within 15 minutes, meaning that the offending food is usually quickly identified, particularly in a severe reaction. Mild reactions may be a little more difficult to pinpoint, particularly when different foods are consumed together. Food sensitivities (an IgG-mediated reaction) tend to be even more difficult to identify because the onset of symptoms can take up to 72 hours to manifest, and may present very differently than IgE reactions. Brain Fog, lack of energy, cramping, chronic skin issues, and other conditions that could have many etiologies are all possible with food sensitivities.

Environmental allergens, such as pollen from grasses, weeds, and trees; molds, pet dander, dust mites, and material from household pests tend to be airborne allergens rather than ingested. This often means that watery eyes and nasal or throat irritation can be present and immediately identify an environmental allergy, especially because there is a fairly rapid onset like food allergies. Identifying exactly which allergen is triggering the reaction, though, may be difficult because exposure is often passive rather than active.