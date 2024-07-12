Food at risk.
Chris Martenson, PhD with Peak Prosperity & the FLCCC discusses Food Safety in this interview.
Dr. Chris Martenson co-founder of Peak Prosperity and a partner with me as a Senior Fellow with the FLCCC discusses Food Safety and Security. Dr. Martenson has a neurotoxicology doctorate degree from Duke University and an MBA from Cornell University. His focus is on economic research in energy and resource depletion.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Dr. Saleeby's Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.