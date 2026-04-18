For Hemp/CBD products use Code ( CarolinaMedicine30 ) to get 30% off at CannabisPharmacy.com
Code ( CarolinaMedicine30 ) will get you 30% off at CannabisPharmacy.com
We have secured a special Code [ CarolinaMedicine30 ] that will get you 30% off at CannabisPharmacy.com, which is now our preferred outlet for our patients for select purpose-driven interventions with hemp, CBD, and other cannabinoids, and Delta 8 and 9, and even THC when allowed. Ask our clinicians if and what products are right for you.