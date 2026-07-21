www.CarolinaHolisticMedicine.com (we have a fresh website)

(800) 965-8482

***Announcing that we will have a clinician (April Lenker, AGNP) at our Pawleys Island office on select Mondays starting in August 2026. If you are a patient in the Myrtle Beach area and would like to see an ‘‘in-person’’ practitioner, we are here to accommodate. Call and speak with Anna or Mateo about this.