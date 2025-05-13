Reuters News reports: https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/trump-says-he-will-cut-drug-prices-by-59-2025-05-12/

Trump executive order demands pharma industry price cuts

By Steve Holland, Michael Erman and Patrick Wingrove

May 13, 2025

'Some prescription drug and pharmaceutical prices will be reduced almost immediately by 50 to 80 to…