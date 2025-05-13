Forcing Pharma to be just with American Public on Medication Prices.
And NOW to get Direct to Consumer (DTC) Pharmaceutical Advertisings removed.
Reuters News reports: https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/trump-says-he-will-cut-drug-prices-by-59-2025-05-12/
Trump executive order demands pharma industry price cuts
By Steve Holland, Michael Erman and Patrick Wingrove
May 13, 2025
'Some prescription drug and pharmaceutical prices will be reduced almost immediately by 50 to 80 to…