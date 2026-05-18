Fungus 101

Fungi are nature’s decomposers, recycling ecosystem nutrients. Distinct from plants and animals, fungi are everywhere on Earth, including in water, soil, air, and our bodies.

The fungal kingdom includes more than 1 million species, such as molds, mushrooms, and yeasts. But in this diverse group are also fungi that produce toxins in food and ones that trigger allergic reactions and asthma attacks. When certain fungal species become overgrown in or on humans, that can lead to disorders like yeast infections, ringworm, and athlete’s foot.

Fungal diseases are increasing worldwide due to factors including climate change and the increase in international travel and trade. They cost the US around $19B annually and cause around 130,000 hospitalizations each year. Although most fungal pathogens, when inhaled, are easily cleared from the human body in otherwise healthy people, people with compromised immune systems are at particular risk. In hospitals, fungal pathogens may persist on surfaces, equipment, and in the air without strict sanitation practices and then spread easily among vulnerable people.

Photo by Zoltan Tasi on FUNGI

... Read our full explainer on fungus here.

Also, check out ...

> Cutting mold off your food doesn’t make it safe to eat. (Watch)

> Black mold isn’t more worrisome than other colors of mold. (Read)

> Mapping the kingdom of fungi. (Watch)

> Some parasites can use mind control on their hosts. (Read)