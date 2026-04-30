Gabapentin has a fairly interesting history — starting as a lab-designed molecule meant to mimic a brain neurotransmitter called GABA, then becoming a blockbuster drug, and later getting caught up in major marketing and off-label prescribing controversies.

This is an example of Pharma at its best in controversy and chasing down the dollar. You may already know my position on Cymbalta (I call it Sinbalta because it is such a nasty drug), but this is a very close runner-up to the top of the list of nasty drugs.

Let us talk about Gabapentin’s Early Development (1970s–1980s)

Early 1970s: Scientists were studying GABA (gamma-aminobutyric acid), the main inhibitory and calming neurotransmitter in the brain. I use GABA a lot in my holistic practice. Can be twice a day doses for anxiety, restlessness, and as a sleep aid. Natural and non-toxic!

1974–1975: Gabapentin was synthesized by researchers at Goedecke AG (Germany) as a GABA analog designed to cross the blood-brain barrier more easily.

Originally explored as: Muscle relaxant Anti-spastic agent Migraine treatment

Later clinical work showed seizure-reducing potential.

By the late 1980s, early clinical trials showed benefit as an add-on antiseizure drug.

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Regulatory Approval & Early Market Use (1990s)

Key approvals

1993 — UK approval for refractory epilepsy.

Dec 1993 — FDA approval (US) for adjunct treatment of partial seizures (brand name: Neurontin ).

1994 — US market launch. ($$$ in the eyes of Pharma CEOs)

At this stage, it was considered a niche antiseizure drug. But life for this drug will explode later!

Expansion of Uses (Late 1990s–2000s)

New FDA indications

2000: Pediatric seizure approval expansion.

2002: Approved for postherpetic neuralgia (PHN). FDA approvals start adding up. Off-label use is not far behind.

Generics

2004: Generic gabapentin became available in the US → huge prescribing expansion due to lower cost. Less cost to patient = more Rx being written.

Extended-release versions

2011: ER gabapentin (Gralise) approved for PHN.

Now the dirt on this drug: Major Marketing Controversy (Late 1990s–2004)

One of the most famous pharmaceutical marketing cases:

Manufacturer (Parke-Davis → Warner-Lambert → Pfizer acquisition 2000).

Company promoted off-label uses: Pain Bipolar disorder Migraine Anxiety

2004: Company pled guilty and paid $430 million for illegal off-label promotion. Now this was a lesson for the industry, drug reps (detail salespersons) cannot talk about off-label use for any medications. Big fat no-no and can get them and their companies in trouble. They have to stick to FDA approved uses.

This case became a landmark example of pharma off-label marketing enforcement.

Now for the Rise to Mass Use (2000s–2020s)

Gabapentin evolved into a “utility drug”:

Prescribed widely for neuropathic pain and and has many off-label uses. (some clinicians are using this off-label for a wide variety of situations, Rx goes UP and it is being handed out like candy … even Vets are prescribing it for pain, insomnia and restlessness in animals (two of our cats have been prescribed liquid gabapentin on occasion)

By 2019: ~69 million prescriptions are being written annually in the U.S. alone.

Became a common opioid-alternative pain medication during the opioid crisis era. When used together there is increased abuse potential as the ‘‘high’’ is greater. That is why some states regulate it more (Schedule V).

My Concerns as a Doctor over this drug

Recent issues include:

Misuse potential and dependence risk in some populations. This was reported in the WSJ.

Increased overdose risk when combined with opioids.

Some U.S. states classify it as Schedule V (state-level). But not at Federal level.

Euphoria / sedative effects at high doses is of great concern especially in geriatric patients.

Abuse when combined with opioids. Americans love their drugs… opiates especially (just look at the Opiate Crisis) and this just adds fuel to the fire.

Increasing detection in overdose cases. So, ODs now testing positive for other agents like gabapentin and fentanyl, etc.

Mechanistic (MOA)

Designed as a GABA analog

But later discovered does NOT primarily act on GABA receptors

Instead binds α2δ subunit of voltage-gated calcium channels → ↓ excitatory neurotransmitter release. dropping the excitatory neurotransmitter released in the brain.

This mismatch between design and actual mechanism is historically notable in drug discovery. Oops!

Summary of Big-Picture Historical Arc

Phase 1 — Rational neurotransmitter mimic (1970s)

→ Lab-designed GABA analog

Phase 2 — Niche antiseizure drug (1990s)

→ Approved for refractory epilepsy

Phase 3 — Expansion & controversy (1990s–2000s)

→ Off-label explosion + legal cases

Phase 4 — Mass general medicine drug (2000s–present)

→ Neuropathic pain, anxiety, sleep, etc. (many off-label)

Moving on to Common Side Effects

Most often reported:

Drowsiness / fatigue

Dizziness

Unsteadiness or coordination problems

Blurry or double vision

Memory or concentration problems

Nausea or vomiting

Dry mouth

Constipation or diarrhea

Weight gain

Headache

These tend to be dose-related and may improve after the body adjusts. The higher the dose, the more common or accentuated the symptoms.

Less Common but Important Side Effects

Mood / neurologic

Anxiety or agitation

Depression (new or worse)

Irritability

Insomnia

Mania or panic attacks

Suicidal thoughts (rare but clinically important)

These occur in a minority but require monitoring.

Serious or Dangerous Side Effects (Seek Care Urgently)

Respiratory depression (FDA warning)

Slowed or shallow breathing

Extreme sleepiness

Confusion or inability to wake

Bluish lips or fingers

Risk is highest if:

Combined with opioids, benzodiazepines, antihistamines, etc.

Lung disease present

Elderly patients

The FDA required new warnings for this risk.

Severe allergic reaction (rare but life-threatening)

Facial or throat swelling

Rash or hives

Trouble breathing

This can progress to anaphylaxis.

Dependence, Misuse, and Withdrawal (Emerging Concern)

Not traditionally considered addictive, but newer data shows:

Physical dependence is possible

Withdrawal symptoms if stopped abruptly

Misuse risk higher with opioids

FDA and studies note increasing misuse and abuse when combined with CNS depressants.

Possible Long-Term Concerns (Still Being Studied)

Some observational research suggests:

Possible association with cognitive decline or dementia risk

Not proven causal — observational only. Needs more research before firm conclusions.

High-Risk Groups for Side Effects

Age > 65

Kidney disease (drug is cleared renally)

Lung disease

Taking opioids or sedatives

Leg Swelling (Peripheral Edema) and Gabapentin

Reported in roughly 2–8% of patients

Higher in: Older adults Higher doses (>1,800 mg/day) Combination with other edema-causing drugs



Vasodilation of peripheral vessels

Calcium channel modulation (similar pathway conceptually to CCB-type edema, but different receptor target)

Sodium/water retention

Kidney Function and Gabapentin

Gabapentin is ~100% renally cleared unchanged

So if kidney function drops, Drug accumulates and Side effects increase

In chronic kidney disease (CKD) or Reduced eGFR

Peripheral edema

CNS toxicity (confusion, myoclonus, somnolence)

Ataxia

Respiratory depression (especially with opioids)

Renal Impairment → Dosing is Important

Normal kidney function

1,800–3,600 mg/day

Moderate CKD (rough example conceptually)

200–700 mg BID range

Severe CKD / dialysis

Very low daily dosing or post-dialysis dosing only

(Exact dosing depends on CrCl/eGFR tables — varies by guideline and patient factors.)

When Leg Swelling Is Concerning, seek evaluation if edema is:

New after dose increase

Asymmetric

Associated with shortness of breath (SOB)

Associated with rapid weight gain (fluid retention)

Occurring with confusion or excessive sedation

Soft pitting edema, Ankles / lower legs, Not usually associated with heart failure markers — but can mimic it

Drugs That Increase Edema Risk With Gabapentin

Calcium channel blockers (amlodipine, etc.)

TZDs (pioglitazone)

NSAIDs (fluid retention contribution)

Practical Clinical Pearls

More likely early on:

Sedation

Dizziness

Brain fog

More likely dose-dependent:

Coordination issues

Vision issues

Cognitive slowing

More likely with interactions:

Respiratory depression

Severe sedation

Is it scheduled?

Federally (U.S.): Not a scheduled controlled substance

Some states: Yes — often Schedule V but not in SC where I practice

Federal Status (DEA / Controlled Substances Act)

Gabapentin is not scheduled federally under the U.S. Controlled Substances Act, meaning the DEA does not classify it into Schedule I–V nationally.

That’s because historically it was viewed as:

Low abuse potential

Legitimate medical use

Lower dependence risk vs opioids/benzos

State-Level Scheduling (Where It Gets Complicated)

Some states independently made gabapentin controlled (usually Schedule V, the lowest abuse-risk schedule).

Examples (varies by year and changes over time):

Alabama

Kentucky

North Dakota

Tennessee

Virginia

West Virginia

Utah

Some others depending on year (e.g., Michigan had it and then removed it).

Misuse / Recreational Use

Some people use gabapentin for:

Euphoria

Sedation / relaxation effects

Opioid Interaction Risk (Big Driver)

Gabapentin can:

Potentiate opioid effects

Increase respiratory depression risk

Increase overdose risk when combined

Some data showed gabapentin present in a significant percentage of overdose cases.

Dependence + Withdrawal Potential

Long-term use can lead to:

Physical dependence

Withdrawal (anxiety, tremor, insomnia, nausea)

Diversion & Public Health Trends

States saw:

Rising ER visits involving gabapentin

Increasing street diversion

Increasing polysubstance overdose involvement

💊 Cost: Brand Name (Neurontin) vs Generic (Gabapentin)

Generic gabapentin

Typical ranges:

~$10–$60 per month retail depending on dose and pharmacy

Sometimes ~$12–$25/month at major pharmacies

Can be ~$10–$15/month in highly competitive markets

Example pharmacy dataset:

~60 capsules generic ~ $29 cash (as low as ~$16 with coupon)

Brand name Neurontin

Typical ranges:

~$100–$150+ per month average retail

Sometimes $450–$580/month without discounts in some retail quotes

Some datasets show ~$800 for 90 × 300-mg capsules without insurance

Example listing: ~$782 for 90 × 300-mg capsules in some price surveys.

Gabapentin dosing depends on the condition being treated, kidney function, and patient tolerance. Below is a medically typical framework (not a substitute for prescribing decisions).

Adult dosing (most common indications)

Neuropathic pain (e.g., postherpetic neuralgia, diabetic neuropathy – off-label for many neuropathies)

Start: 100–300 mg once at night or 300 mg/day divided

Titration: Increase every 1–3 days

Typical effective range: 900–1,800 mg/day divided 3 times daily

Max studied dose: 3,600 mg/day divided

➡ Many patients respond between 1,200–2,400 mg/day.

Partial seizures (adjunct therapy)

Start: 300 mg once day 1 → 300 mg twice day 2 → 300 mg three times day 3

Maintenance: 900–1,800 mg/day divided TID

Max: up to 3,600 mg/day used in studies.

Postherpetic neuralgia (FDA-labeled indication)

Typical titration example:

Day 1: 300 mg once

Day 2: 300 mg twice daily

Day 3: 300 mg three times daily

Then increase as needed/tolerated.

Renal dosing (very important)

Gabapentin is cleared almost entirely by the kidneys.

Dose must be reduced when eGFR/CrCl is reduced

Dialysis patients often get supplemental doses post-dialysis.

Pharmacokinetic note

Gabapentin absorption is nonlinear — higher doses have lower percent absorption, which is why doses are split multiple times per day.

Geriatrics

Often start lower (100 mg QHS or 100–300 mg/day)

Titrate slower (fall risk, sedation, confusion).

Practical clinical pearls

Usually dosed TID because half-life ~5–7 hours

Sedation and dizziness are main dose-limiting effects

Slow titration improves tolerability.

One of Dr. Saleeby’s least favorite drugs!