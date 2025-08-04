Gadolinium-based contrast agents (GBCAs) are commonly used in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). When I was in college, we used MRI in the chemistry lab, but it was called Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (the industry changed the name from NMR to MRI to get rid of the ‘‘nuclear’’ term as it would scare or dissuade people from using it). MRI uses not ionizing radiation but rather very strong magnets (super-cooled magnets) and radio waves. Gadolinium contrast given IV in humans is used to enhance image clarity. The advantage of MRI vs CT or CAT scan (Computer Assisted Tomography) is that MRI shows soft tissue, whereas CT shows bones and calcium or metal-containing organs. MRI does not use any ionizing radiation, but CT scans do. Cumulative radiation can lead to cancer and other unwanted side effects. While generally considered safe by radiologists and allopathic doctors, gadolinium contrast materials are not entirely risk-free. The toxicity of gadolinium can be a concern, particularly under certain conditions.