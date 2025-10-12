Garlic - not only a culinary delight, but a wellness agent
How garlic can benefit your health. A true broad-spectrum botanical for wellness. Heavily referenced article here.
Garlic has been used for centuries for both culinary and medicinal purposes. Modern science supports many of its traditional uses. The “science’’ research does support the idea and philosophy of holistic healers over the centuries. In this article, I will go over some general health benefits of garlic, backed by research (with references from medical journals):
Garlic Boosts Immune Function
Allicin, the active compound in garlic, has antimicrobial and antiviral properties. Used for acute and even chronic infectious diseases it is often a part of a collection of agents in holistic antimicrobial products (e.g. Biocidin). It is reported that regular consumption may help reduce the frequency and duration of colds and flu. Effective against bacteria, viruses, fungi, and even parasites.
[more after the break]
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Dr. Saleeby's Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.