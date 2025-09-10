Texas A&M Ousts 2 Officials After Student and Professor Clash Over Gender Identity Lesson

The action follows the release of undercover recordings shared by a Texas lawmaker that triggered a Justice Department investigation.

The Texas State Capitol in Austin, on Aug. 8, 2025. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

by Tom Ozimek Reporter for ET

9/9/2025

Two officials at Texas A&M University have been removed from their posts, and a Justice Department investigation has been launched after a viral video showed a professor telling a student she was free to leave a “children’s literature” class when she objected to a lesson on gender identity.

Texas state Rep. Brian Harrison, a Republican and Texas A&M alumnus, shared multiple clips from undercover recordings on Sept. 8. In one video, the student questioned whether the lesson was legal, citing President Donald Trump’s directive “Defending Women From Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to The Federal Government,” which recognizes two sexes—male and female. The disputed lesson included teaching that there are more than two genders.

In another clip, the professor told the student she was “very free to leave, and now is the time to do that.” Harrison also released audio in which the student appealed directly to Texas A&M University System President Mark A. Welsh III to dismiss the professor. Welsh replied, “That’s not happening.”

The student said in one of the recordings that the classroom material not only appeared to violate Trump’s directive but also went against her personal religious beliefs. Harrison said he referred the matter to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and formally requested a Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation. He called for the termination of Welsh and the A&M officials involved, and to instruct regents at all public universities to “immediately end all DEI [diversity, equity, and inclusion] and LGBTQ indoctrination.”

In a letter to federal officials and posted on X, Harrison alleged that students were “forced to learn the ‘gender unicorn,’” which he said “propagandizes extreme transgender ideology.” He also alleged that the professor assigned materials that appeared to normalize “child grooming” and taught that “childhood is the time for figuring out how to be a boy, girl, man, woman, or another gender.”

Harmeet Dhillon, U.S. assistant attorney general for the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division, responded on social media that her office would review the matter, calling the allegations “deeply concerning.”

In response to the fallout, Texas A&M University System Chancellor Glenn Hegar condemned what he described as “indoctrination,” saying the university’s mission is to prepare future teachers and childcare workers, not advance political agendas. He added that a preliminary review showed the professor repeatedly failed to align course content with its official description.

“We have been tasked with training the next generation of teachers and childcare professionals,” Hegar said in a statement. “That responsibility should prioritize protecting children and not engaging in indoctrination.”

Welsh said in a statement posted late Monday evening on X that he had ordered the removal of a dean and department head who approved the use of content inconsistent with catalog descriptions.

“Our students use the published information in the course catalog to make important decisions about the courses they take,” Welsh said. “If we allow different course content to be taught from what is advertised, we let our students down.”

Harrison dismissed the response as inadequate, calling it a “nice first draft” and demanding that Welsh, the professor, and others involved be fired.

The Epoch Times has reached out to Welsh’s office with a request for comment.

Earlier this year, Harrison and Welsh clashed over diversity initiatives at the university, with Harrison accusing A&M of illegal discrimination through DEI-related courses and recruitment practices. Welsh rejected the allegations.

The controversy comes as Texas public universities prepare to implement Senate Bill 37. A section of this law that takes effect on Jan. 1 requires regents periodically to review curricula and consolidate or eliminate low-enrollment programs.

Critics say the measure undermines academic freedom by shifting curriculum authority from faculty to political appointees, raising concerns that it could restrict teaching on sensitive topics.