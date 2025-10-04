From a Post on Dr. R. Horowitz’s blog: Here’s the issue: Standard labs use broad ranges meant to detect disease among the general population, meaning early or mild dysfunction often goes undetected [Medical News Today, 2023]. Functional medicine, on the other hand, uses tighter “optimal” ranges to find imbalances before disease arises.

If you’ve ever been told “everything’s normal” but still feel anything but, you may have fallen into what I call the N.O.R.M.A.L. trap. It’s a framework to rethink how lab results are interpreted in chronic illness:

Just because your labs are:

N umbered within the range

O rdered without context

R eviewed quickly

M issing deeper markers

A ssessed for disease, not dysfunction

Labeled “fine”

…doesn’t mean your body is functioning at its best.

It looks like a duck and quacks like a duck, but that doesn’t mean it’s the same.

Examples of missed markers:

Thyroid: TSH may fall between 0.5–4.5 mIU/L and be considered “normal,” yet functional practitioners aim for 1.0–2.0 mIU/L for optimal health.

Serum cortisol may be low normal, but a DHEA/cortisol salivary test better reflects tissue levels of adrenal hormones

Inflammation: High-sensitivity CRP detects low-level inflammation that generic CRP misses.

Micronutrients & hormones: Standard panels often overlook deficiencies in ferritin, minerals, vitamin D, B12, or hormone imbalances that affect energy and mood.

Why it matters: Functional markers reveal hidden drivers of unexplained symptoms, such as chronic fatigue, mood issues, and digestive problems, leading to more targeted interventions.

Ask your doctor:

“Can we review my labs with optimal functional ranges, not just normal ranges?” “Would you order hs‑CRP, ferritin, B12, adrenal and thyroid antibody tests?” “Is comprehensive functional testing (like hormone panels, GI–Map, cortisol curves) appropriate here?” “What’s the follow-up if labs are “normal” but symptoms persist?”

When labs hide the truth, digging deeper can provide the answers you and your health deserve.

CHM practitioners know how to dig deeper!

