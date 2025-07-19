Talk Highlights:



RFK, Jr working hard at HHS to reform healthcare policy.



Overlapping symptoms between Long COVID and post-vaccination conditions require careful diagnostic differentiation

De-spiking protocols combine natural agents, intermittent fasting, and individualized holistic treatment approaches

Microclots and emerging health concerns pose significant risks in post-viral conditions



Dr. Yusuf (JP) Saleeby, MD is an Integrative & Functional Medical Physician. He is an author of books and chapters in books on Functional and Holistic Medicine. Dr. Saleeby is the Medical Director of two centers in South Carolina (Carolina Holistic Medicine) and founder of the Priority Health Academy (PHA) a non-profit educational arm of the practice. His Academy provides education and training in functional medicine/healing and assists those wishing to establish centers similar in the USA and Canada. He is a clinical professor in functional medicine and biomedical ethics for the PHA. He is an avid warrior for medical freedoms and patient advocacy. Senior Fellow with the FLCCC (now the IMA) and advisor and co-chair of the educational committee for the BODY Healthcare. Advisor to the LDN Research Trust. He retired from Emergency Medicine after 17-years to focus on a more holistic approach to patient care. He has an interest in Medical History and lectures on the American Civil War topics. Dr. Saleeby is a member of medical organizations such as: IFM, ILADS, AARM, ISEAI and in association, and Senior Fellow to the IMA (FLCCC) and advisor to the BODY Healthcare, the LDN Research Trust. He founded the Priority Health Academy in 2018 teaching others a form of functional medicine.