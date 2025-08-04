Healing Peptide LL-37 may be the ticket to fight infections and adhere to antibiotic stewardship
One way to avoid antibiotic misuse or overuse, often called antibiotic stewardship, it avoids development of multi-drug-resistant bugs.
LL-37 Provides Immune Defense Against Bacterial, Viral and Fungal Invasion.
by Dr. Hannah from PeptideSciences.com
What is LL-37?
Antimicrobial peptide LL-37, belongs to the cathelicidin family of peptides, and this peptide corresponds to the sequence of the first amphipathic alpha-helical peptide isolated from humans. They are small, cationic peptides fou…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Dr. Saleeby's Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.