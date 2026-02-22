I will be posting more on the topic of bioregulators and healing peptides in the war against metabolic chronic disorders and things that shorten our life expectancy.

peptide

There is a peptide called 5-Amino 1MQ that is great for weight loss (weight management) as an add on to other safer agents. As we move away from GLP-1 synthetic peptides. A lot of Americans got dragged into the overuse of GLP-1s agents due to heavy Pharma advertising and peer pressure. I have written how this unhealthy peptide has many untoward effects (chief among is loss of muscle and bone mass, pancreatitis and other effects). 5-Amino may be a segway away from GLP-1s to a much safer alternative.

Other agent for weight loss is one peptide called MOTS-C. This also affects body energy (mito) and T2DM.

A fancy one is called FOXO4-DRI or Proxofim. FOXO4 works on reducing effects of stress, harmful cardiovascular issues.

Yet another is a peptide called CJC-1295. This on increases your body’s production of GH (growth hormone) and the downstream agent called IGF-1.

I have an eBook that is from a very reputable research company on healing peptides and the use of select ones for metabolic disorders (T2DM for example) and Stress, Cardiovascular disease, Mitochondrial Support and anti-aging. They touch heavily on neurodegenerative disorders like AD and PD as a guide. Should you elect to join the PHA as a student this will be made available to you. For more info please sign up with the Priority Health Academy (www.Priority-Health.us).