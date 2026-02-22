Healing Peptides for Metabolic Disorders and Anti-aging.
Biohackers take note....
I will be posting more on the topic of bioregulators and healing peptides in the war against metabolic chronic disorders and things that shorten our life expectancy.
There is a peptide called 5-Amino 1MQ that is great for weight loss (weight management) as an add on to other safer agents. As we move away from GLP-1 synthetic peptides. A lot of Americans got dragged into the overuse of GLP-1s agents due to heavy Pharma advertising and peer pressure. I have written how this unhealthy peptide has many untoward effects (chief among is loss of muscle and bone mass, pancreatitis and other effects). 5-Amino may be a segway away from GLP-1s to a much safer alternative.
Other agent for weight loss is one peptide called MOTS-C. This also affects body energy (mito) and T2DM.
A fancy one is called FOXO4-DRI or Proxofim. FOXO4 works on reducing effects of stress, harmful cardiovascular issues.
Yet another is a peptide called CJC-1295. This on increases your body’s production of GH (growth hormone) and the downstream agent called IGF-1.
I have an eBook that is from a very reputable research company on healing peptides and the use of select ones for metabolic disorders (T2DM for example) and Stress, Cardiovascular disease, Mitochondrial Support and anti-aging. They touch heavily on neurodegenerative disorders like AD and PD as a guide.
Dr Saleeby, I’ve reading your Substack article for a while now…..especially the ones regarding PEPTIDES. My own research indicates that the vast majority of peptides sold here in the US, unfortunately are sourced and manufactured in China. Is that true and where can I purchase safe and pure peptides made here in the US? Please let me know. Someone said even the products listed as “made in the US” are actually Chinese made that are re packaged and re labeled here. Please help…Dr Ken Albano