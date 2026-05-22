COULD THIS BE YOU?

You call your doctor about a hoarse voice. Small growth on your vocal cord—removed the same day. Problem solved.

But then someone orders a chest X-ray. Just to be safe.

The X-ray flags something. CT scan. Just to be safe.

CT comes back clean, but it picks up something on your kidney.

Kidney cancer. Now a surgeon is telling you your kidney needs to come out.

This actually happened. The patient refused the surgery. Lived another ten years. His kidney was fine the whole time.

His doctor, one of the six experts in the documentary, put it simply: “He was overdiagnosed. Luckily, he wasn’t overtreated.”

Not everyone is that lucky. One test triggers the next. Often, nobody stops to ask if any of it is necessary. It happens every day.

This is exactly what the Healthcare Decoded, the insider interviews, and The Smart Patient’s Playbook prepare you for.

WHAT IS THE HEALTHCARE SYSTEM COSTING YOU?

• Money: $14,000+ per person, per year. Medical bills are the #1 cause of bankruptcy.

• Time: Months of follow-ups for tests you may never have needed.

• Health: 400,000 die from misdiagnosis every year. 88% of second opinions change the diagnosis.

• Peace of mind: A 15-minute visit that can give you just 4.5 minutes of real face time. Every visit is rushed and feels out of your control

WHAT EVERY SMART PATIENT NEEDS TO KNOW

Learn how the system really works, who profits, and where patients can get hurt. This alone will change how you see every doctor’s visit.

The fix or remedy for all the bad in our healthcare system is for patient-focused integrative or holistic medicine by practitioners who really care and have no axe to grind.