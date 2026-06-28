Dr. Saleeby's Substack

Dr. Saleeby's Substack

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Trish's avatar
Trish
1h

Preying upon the innocent, absolutely disgusting.

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Adknanny's avatar
Adknanny
4h

When I saw the parade of pharma waltzing in with a weekly catered lunch for my providers office, I wondered whether that prescription paid for it.

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